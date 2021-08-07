Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 90.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

