Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Decreased by Analyst

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PKOH opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.