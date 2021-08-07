Head to Head Contrast: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) versus Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers has a beta of 6.2, suggesting that its share price is 520% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Sundial Growers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.06 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $45.48 million 29.37 -$178.92 million ($0.26) -3.09

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 1 5 0 0 1.83

Sundial Growers has a consensus price target of $0.73, indicating a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Sundial Growers -591.62% -52.96% -40.79%

Summary

Sundial Growers beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.