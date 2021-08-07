Truist Securiti Weighs in on Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 289,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 70,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.