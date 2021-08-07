Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 959 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

