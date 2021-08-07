Comparing Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -151.82% -17.31% Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 0.99 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -3.54 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.87 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Capstone Green Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Green Energy and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capstone Green Energy beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company offers rental solutions and offers aftermarket spare parts. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

