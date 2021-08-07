AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,269.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

