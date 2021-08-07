Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,325 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

