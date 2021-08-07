Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

