Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ILPT. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

