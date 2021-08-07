Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.01. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

