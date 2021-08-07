Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

SKLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 13,219.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 17.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $4,687,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Skillz by 74.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $5,756,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

