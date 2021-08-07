Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $728,000 Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,945 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after buying an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 420,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.98 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.