Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $751,000 Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Innoviva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

