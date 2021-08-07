TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.99 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

