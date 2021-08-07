Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,548 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 263,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.