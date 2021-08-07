Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $618,680.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,787 over the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

