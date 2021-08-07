Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 6,220 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Usio were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,495 shares of company stock worth $355,906. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Usio stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

