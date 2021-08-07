Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Larimar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

LRMR opened at $10.70 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.