MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00.

MSCI stock opened at $628.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.67. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

