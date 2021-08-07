Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $493.93

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $493.93 and last traded at $493.92, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.97.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,387 shares of company stock worth $24,692,355 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

