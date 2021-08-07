Cardenas Jorge De Sells 8,555 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $49.70 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 710.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
