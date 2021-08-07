Cardenas Jorge De Sells 8,555 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $49.70 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 710.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.