Richard Chin Sells 40,000 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $418.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,471,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

