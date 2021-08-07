Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $9.09 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.