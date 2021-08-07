Jane Street Group LLC Invests $168,000 in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth $163,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRAC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

