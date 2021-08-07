Piper Sandler Comments on Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE CSR opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

