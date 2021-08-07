Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3545 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

