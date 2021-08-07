Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

