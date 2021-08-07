Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

DREUF stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

