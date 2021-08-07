Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,523 ($19.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,467.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market cap of £15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

