Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLIN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 649.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £831.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a one year high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

