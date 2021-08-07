Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,055

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,101.25 ($27.45).

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,860 ($37.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,641.20. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,882 ($37.65).

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.