The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 305

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 215.70 ($2.82) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.70 ($2.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In related news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last ninety days.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.