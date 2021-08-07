Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital cut Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,608.80.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

