Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2,123.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth $229,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 62.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $34.54 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

