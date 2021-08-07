A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMKBY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.