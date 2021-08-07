Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

ASPS opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

