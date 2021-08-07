Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 769.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.