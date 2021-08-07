Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

