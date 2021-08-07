Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Clorox Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
CLX stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.79. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.