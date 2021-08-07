Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increased by Analyst

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,505,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,234,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

