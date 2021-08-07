Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3,013.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,702. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

