Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,964 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 696.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RPC were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,672,309 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,690 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RES opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

