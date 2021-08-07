Truist Securiti Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of OXY opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

