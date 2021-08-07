Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $404.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

