Jane Street Group LLC Invests $205,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

NVSAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

