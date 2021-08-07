Jane Street Group LLC Sells 61,473 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,473 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21.

