20,000 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VELOU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

