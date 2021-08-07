Square’s (SQ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of SQ opened at $275.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.97. Square has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

