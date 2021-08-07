Square’s (SQ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.
Shares of SQ opened at $275.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.97. Square has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.