Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS opened at $6.27 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

